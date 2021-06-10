In the US, consumer prices in May rose 5% on an annualized basis, hitting a record since August 2008. This is reported by the TV channel CNBC citing the country’s labor ministry on Thursday, June 10.

“This is the largest increase in the CPI since a 5.3% increase in August 2008, shortly before the worst financial crisis sent the US economy into its worst recession since the Great Depression,” the report said.

On a monthly basis, the general consumer price index rose 0.8% and the base index rose 0.7%.

Economists polled by Dow Jones had expected inflation to rise 4.7% y / y and 0.4% m / m.

Food prices have remained up 2.2% over the past 12 months.

Representatives of the central bank of the United States believe that the current growth is due to temporary factors that will weaken during the year.

In December 2020, the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) kept the target range for the federal funds rate at 0-0.25% and presented forecasts for the country’s economic growth and expected inflation for the next year. The inflation rate in 2021 was supposed to be 1.7%, and in 2022 – 1.9%. At the same time, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the situation with the American economy remains uncertain, and perhaps additional GDP stimulation by Congress may be needed.

In early December, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) predicted a 4.2% decline in global GDP at the end of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.