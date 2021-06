The head of the “National Election Authority in Algeria”, Mohamed Charfi, said that the voter turnout in the legislative elections inside Algeria reached 30.20% after the voting ended.

According to the head of the Independent National Election Authority, Muhammad Sharafi, this is the lowest percentage in at least 20 years for legislative elections.

By way of comparison, the participation rate reached 35.70% during the 2017 legislative elections (42.90% in 2012).