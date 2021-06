June 13, 2021CommentRecent

Devolver Digital presents Trek to Yomi at E3 2021 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, a samurai video game that seeks to recreate the atmosphere of the 19th century in Japan by introducing us to Hiroki, a young warrior who after living a tragedy must travel beyond death and confront himself and his enemies, all in combat that wields a traditional samurai katana with incredible dexterity.