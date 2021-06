June 14, 2021CommentRecent

Square Enix announces Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, a new take on the saga focused on action from Team Ninja, creators of Nioh and Ninja Gaiden. It will come to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. Starting today, for free, PS5 users can download a trial version of this title and fight a variety of iconic monsters from the series using powerful spells and abilities. .