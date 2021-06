June 14, 2021CommentRecent

One of the surprises of E3 2021. At the Xbox and Bethesda conference, A Plague Tale: Requiem was presented, the continuation of the remarkable puzzle and infiltration adventure from Asobo Studios that was one of the surprises of last year 2019. This trailer Cinematic shows the protagonists of the original and the feared plague of rats, which will once again be the protagonist of a video game that is scheduled to be released in 2022.