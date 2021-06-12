The espionage video game based on the Tom Clancy brand and starring Sam Fisher has once again been the great absentee from the fair.

The Splinter Cell saga was one of the most optimistic candidates to appear at the Ubisoft conference at E3 2021, however the French company has nothing to offer at this time from the action and stealth series based on the hashtag Tom clancy. The absence has generated discontent among fans, who have quickly turned it into a trending topic on social networks.

The people of Annapurna, one of the best-known distributors in the indie world, has joked about the issue, “trolling” the Gauls and offering to develop a new episode of the long-awaited series. “Ubisoft, let us make a Splinter Cell video game, come on, “they commented on Twitter.

The conference of the French company has not left anyone indifferent, and although it is true that it has offered us some important announcements such as Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope or Avatar Frontiers of Pandora itself, which has been the surprising turn of events that the distribution giant has chosen to close its presence at E3 2021.

Remember that at 3DJuegos we are official partners of E3 this year, and that we are giving everything with editorial coverage. In the pages of our magazine you can find the latest information about all the video games that star in the event, and we remind you that in our YouTube channel you have complete live coverage of everything that happens at the fair.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Splinter Cell, Ubisoft, E3 2021 and E3.