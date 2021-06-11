Everyone’s doing a Nintendo Direct these days, and now top indie publisher Annapurna Interactive is no different.

The first ever Annapurna Interactive Showcase will be broadcast on 29th July at 8pm UK time (midday Pacific) in all of the usual streaming places.

Expect updates on upcoming Annapurna games (there are a lot!) Such as The Artful Escape, Skin Deep, Solar Ash, Neon White and Stray. New game announcements will also feature, as Annapurna adds to its bulging top-tier indie roster.

Annapurna is the publisher of numerous indie hits, such as What Remains of Edith Finch, Gone Home, Donut County and Outer Wilds.

We saw another of its games, Last Stop, showcased last night in Summer Game Fest’s indie-focused Day of the Devs livestream. There, we discovered it’s not too long away – and launches for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC on 22nd July.