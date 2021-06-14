ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Just in time for the 2021 federal election, Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock is bringing out a book. It’s a mixture of biography and election manifesto. With her family in mind, it gets emotional.

Munich / Berlin – The pressure on Annalena Baerbock is increasing, the euphoria about the very good poll numbers at the beginning has vanished for the time being. Above all, there is plenty of criticism of the Greens’ election manifesto for the federal election in 2021. For example, a top tax rate of 48 percent on an annual income of 250,000 euros.

Annalena Baerbock: Green Chancellor candidate publishes book – about herself

And then there is Baerbock’s inconclusive résumé, which sparked a lot of discussion. The 40-year-old from Lower Saxony published a kind of autobiography mixed with essential content from the Greens this Monday (June 14) – just under three months before the 2021 federal election The top candidate for said federal election had been confirmed.

Book by Annalena Baerbock, candidate for Chancellor of the Greens Baerbock, Annalena: Now. How we renew our country. Ullstein, 24 euros. Release DATE: June 21, 2020.

“Now. How we renew our country ”is the title of her book. This includes: childhood memories, encounters and beliefs. For example, she describes her childhood in the village of Schulenburg an der Leine near Hanover with the words: “A bit of Bullerbü in Northern German.” It is not the only glimpse into her private life. Annalena Baerbock also tells about family life with her husband Daniel Holefleisch and their two daughters (five and nine years old).

Book by Annalena Baerbock: Green Chancellor candidate writes about family and election program

For example, that because of her career as a politician, she has little time to spend with her daughters. “My children know where my heart and home are. Without question, because my husband manages a lot at home and has reduced his working hours “, she writes in her book:” Fortunately, my parents also step in again and again. In spite of the 16-hour politics day, I get to know, live and in color, that the school that has just been refurbished has no internet connection and that digital lessons are therefore hardly possible. “

The dedication already gives an idea of ​​her family ties, since this is addressed to her grandmother, “and all the generations who have suffered, fought for and achieved so much and on whose shoulders we stand today”. In short: “There is a lot of personal information in there,” said Baerbock German press agency.

Book by Annalena Baerbock: Green Chancellor candidate focuses on climate crisis

On the other hand, Annalena Baerbock reaffirms what her politics are about with a view to the Green election manifesto: “The climate crisis is the greatest risk to our freedom and our prosperity. At the same time, the path to climate neutrality is the chance for a fairer society and success in the markets of the future. ” (pm)