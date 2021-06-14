The minimum wage should rise – and strongly. That’s what the Greens wrote in their election manifesto. Annalena Baerbock is spared a feared shift to the left.

Berlin – Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock (Greens) goes into the election campaign with a clear demand: The minimum wage in Germany is to be increased to twelve euros. That was decided by the federal congress of the eco-party. Federal Managing Director Michael Kellner made it clear that the decision is in line with a very broad alliance with the trade unions. One would be very well advised not to endanger this alliance, he warned, according to the editorial network of Germany (RND).

Last weekend, the Greens met virtually for a three-day party conference. 800 delegates approved the proposal to raise the minimum wage from the current EUR 9.50 to EUR 12. Members of the left wing of the party* even advocated an increase to 13 euros. But this proposal met with rejection from the party leadership around Baerbock. In the end, a compromise was agreed. Overall, Baerbock was largely able to contribute to the creation of the election program "Germany. Everything in it "enforce its line, as reported by Kreiszeitung.de.