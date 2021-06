There are 40 thousand Italians suffering from ankylosing spondylitis, a chronic inflammatory joint disease that typically occurs in young people around the age of 30 and can have serious consequences on working life, but also on a psychological and social level. If not properly treated, the disease causes a progressive stiffening of the spine. Today it is possible to contain its development with early diagnosis and the use of new biological drugs such as upadacitinib.