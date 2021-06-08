Anime and manga have never been so popular, year after year they continue to increase within consumer preferences. On your show Ani-May, Parrot Analytics I share that between 2020 and 2021, in USA grew about 32% in the public’s preference.

Like the anime, Miles Thomas mention that the sleeve increased their demand. Only the top 20 sales totaled 345,000 volumes sold in April, last year’s top 20 sleeve sales for the same month was 53,700.

Why the success of anime and manga in the West?

Lately, there have been streaming services specializing in anime like Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hi-Dive and, others with a Japanese animation offer in their catalog such as Netflix, Youtube, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, etc. This has allowed a new audience to consume anime during the quarantine.

Like the anime, the manga achieved such high demand that has come to surpass that of the comics. Editorials like Viz Media are having problems to respond to the increase in requests that they have had during these months. In fact, this has affected several fans who experienced problems completing their saga or continuing it during the quarantine.

