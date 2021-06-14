The Dominican singer Natti Natasha Who became a new mom is sharing various videos of her fans dancing to her recent hit. In one of them they shine Angie arizaga Y Sully saenz.

The singer shared with her more than 32 million followers a clip where the two reality girls dance to the choreography of the song. “Ram pam pam”.

In this, the two models and influencers are observed performing very funny steps and with fashionista looks, so the famous urban genre singer decided to share the recording on her Instagram account.

On the one hand, the participant of the reality show This is war and Jota Benz’s girlfriend showed in one of her stories a video in which a fan labels her and congratulates her. “Angie and Sully in the Natti Natasha stories”, and accompanied it with excited face emojis.

On the side of the ex-host of America shows, she was also encouraged to share the clip where she shows off dancing. “In the stories of the beautiful Natti Natasha”, wrote Sáenz.

Natti Natasha shared the first photographs of her firstborn

The singer shared through her social networks various photographs where she shines with her husband Rafael Pina and her newborn daughter Isabelle.

“I promised you that the first photo of our daughter I would share with you and today I share the first with mom and dad,” he wrote.

Natti Natasha, latest news:

