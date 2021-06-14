American actress Angelina Jolie was spotted leaving the house of her first husband, British actor Jamie Lee Miller. This is reported by Elle magazine.

According to the newspaper, the former spouses saw each other last Friday. Jolie arrived at the apartment alone and left about three hours later, at about half past ten in the evening. The actress was wearing a brown trench coat, a Louis Vuitton purse, and in her hand she was holding a bottle of wine from Peter Michael.

Jolie and Miller met on the set of Hackers in 1995 and got married in March 1996. As a wedding dress, the actress then chose black pants and a white shirt, on which the name of the groom was written in blood. The marriage did not last long: a year later, the couple announced their separation, and in 1999 they officially filed for divorce.

Earlier, the judge forbade the children of Angelina Jolie to testify against Brad Pitt. Representatives of the artist said that he “denied Jolie a fair trial, excluding her evidence that relates to the health, safety and well-being of children, evidence that is crucial.”

Jolie and Pitt got married in August 2014, and in September 2016 the actress filed for divorce due to disagreement with the actor’s educational methods. It was reported that the reason for the separation was a quarrel in a private jet, during which a drunken Pitt hit Maddox’s eldest son, but this information was not confirmed. They have six children, three of them (Maddox, Pax and Zakhara) were adopted by the couple. The divorce proceedings ended in April 2019.