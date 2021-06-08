The contest program I am: new generation gave us a new gala this Monday full of great performances that delighted viewers. This was the case of the little one ‘Pedrito Fernandez ‘, who got a lot of praise from the jury, especially from Ángel López .

The interpreter of “A puro dolor” was enchanted by the impersonator of the Mexican singer and affirmed that, despite his age, he is one of the most talented of this season.

“Way to go, what a good job. You know you have a magic. That magic projects through the canal and reaches the hearts of many people. I have you present here you radiate much stronger. You are the only boy of the consecrated, we love you very much. We feel the same for you, “he said.

In the same way, the rest of the jurors, Katia Palma and Michelle Soifer, also had good comments for the youngest of the contestants of Yo Soy: new generation. As it is recalled, the program has been broadcasting its last episodes to later give way to a new season of La Voz Perú.

Ángel López announces his departure from Yo soy

After several months as a jury, Ángel López confirmed his departure from the imitation program Yo soy. Through social networks, the Puerto Rican singer announced that he will leave Peru to travel to Miami, United States, where his family lives.

“Upon my departure, we are close to the last presentation of the new generation of I am. I return to the United States, but I did not want them to think that I am leaving because I miss my children, it is because I have already completed the commitment that I have with Latina, “said the singer.

