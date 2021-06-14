Close a cycle. Ángel López arrived at Yo soy as Tony Succar’s replacement at the jury table and, program after program, he won the affection of the public.

However, the imitation reality show culminates a stage in Latina and will give way to The Voice Peru. In this sense, through his social networks, the interpreter of “A puro dolor” was grateful for being part of the aforementioned team.

The singer published several messages saying goodbye to the country. Days ago, he said that he will not continue in Peruvian lands and will continue with his projects in his native place.

“Peru, I love you … Thank you for adopting this little jibarito from Puerto Rico! I carry them in my heart ”, was the message of the Caribbean artist in one of his Instagram posts.

“ Thank you Peru for giving me back my fantasies, my desire to live life. See you soon. A beautiful experience. Thank you Peru ”, he added in another publication.

Ángel López wanted to be part of La Voz Perú

In the farewell message that Ángel López shared in a broadcast, he revealed that he would have loved to stay longer in the country and be part of La Voz Perú.

“Upon my departure, we are close to the last presentation of the new generation of I am. I return to the United States, but I did not want them to think that I am leaving because I miss my children, it is because I have already completed the commitment that I have with Latina, “he said at the beginning.

“I would have liked to continue working and be in La voz, for me it would be a great honor, but this has not been offered to me so far … I have many beautiful memories, I have cried, I have laughed, I have enjoyed and I have stayed impressed with the talents of this beautiful country, ”he added.

