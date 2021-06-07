After several months as a jury, Ángel López confirmed his departure from the imitation program Yo soy. Through social networks, the Puerto Rican singer announced that he will leave Peru to travel to Miami, United States, where his family lives.

The interpreter of “To pure pain”He assured that he wanted to stay longer working in the country. However, he explained that the reason he is leaving Peruvian television is that his contract with the Latina TV channel has come to an end.

“Upon my departure, we are close to the last presentation of the new generation of I am. I return to the United States, but I did not want them to think that I am leaving because I miss my children, it is because I have already completed the commitment that I have with Latina, “said the singer.

He confessed that he wanted to be part of the jury of The voice, the new singing contest that opens on June 14 on the Latina signal.

“I would have liked to continue working and be in The voiceFor me it would be a great honor, but this has not been offered to me so far … I have many beautiful memories, I have cried, I have laughed, I have enjoyed and I have been impressed with the talents of this beautiful country “, he added .

Given this, his followers asked him to replace the singer Guillermo Dávila, who has been criticized in recent days for not recognizing his Peruvian son.

“Too bad they didn’t put you in La voz, you should be replacing Guillermo Dávila, you are an excellent jury”, “Let him stay instead of Guillermo Dávila”, were some of the netizens’ comments.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.