Happier than ever! Andrés Wiese shared an emotional news with all his followers, as he is already calm because his mother was inoculated against COVID-19.

Through his social networks, the actor announced that his mother was immunized against the fearsome virus; apparently he had been vaccinated abroad.

In his Instagram stories, the Peruvian artist published a photograph of his mother in which he appears showing proof of his vaccination.

“Mom vaccinated” Wiese wrote about the image.

As it is recalled, Andrés Wiese has once again been nominated for the international contest The most beautiful face in the world, in which he is our only representative.

Andrés Wiese went to Carabayllo to vote

On Sunday, June 6, Andrés Wiese told through his Instagram stories that the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) changed the polling place that corresponded to him.

“The ONPE changed my polling place (and district) for these elections due to reduced capacity in the premises due to COVID-19,” he explained.

“After two hours, a little more, we have reached Carabayllo,” he said while showing images of the surroundings. “Here we are. All votes count, ”he said.

After that, in his following stories, Andrés Wiese shared images of older adults going to the polls. “Thank you for the tremendous lesson,” he said.

