Opportunities in life and in football come many times when it seems hard to believe in them. Something like this must think the Murcian forward Andrés Carrasco who, at 33 years old, has signed this Friday for Real Murcia and is the first signing of the new project grana with Manolo Molina in the sports direction and Mario Simón as coach on the Enrique Roca bench.

The ram, a classic of regional football and eternal scorer in Group XIII of ThirdHe has always shown a nose for goal, but he has not finished making the leap to an important club. In total, he has accumulated around 150 matches in the bronze category and 33 goals. Now, when it seemed that that train had passed for him, in fact Carrasco is a police officer, the moment he has waited for throughout his sports career comes

«All Murcian players would like to play for Real Murcia. I was about to make my debut in the Murcia first team with José González in the 2009/10 season and I spent that week in a cloud, but it couldn’t be. It hurts, I have that thorn stuck. I wish they would call me one day. Who knows»Carrasco said last November in an interview with LA VERDAD before taking on Real Murcia with the Lorca Deportiva shirt at Artés Carrasco.

The Murcian striker arrived at the grana club in the children’s category and left when he was 21 years old after playing two seasons with Imperial in Second B. Two courses with José Miguel Campos and Manolo Requena in which coincided with footballers like Sergio Escudero, Kike García or Manu Trigueros who know what it is to reach elite football. Then he played 48 games and scored two goals with the red elastic before moving on to the Valencia subsidiary, in which he also played with teammates such as Paco Alcácer, Isco, Carles Gil or Roger Martí. However, he returned to the Region to play for Yeclano and Caravaca in Segunda B without much success. La Hoya Lorca, by Manolo Molina, the UCAM subsidiary and Águilas were some of his next destinations in Third.

Your second home



Carrasco signed for Lorca Deportiva in 2015 in Third and led the Ciudad del Sol team to become Group XIII champion, although he could not get promotion. A year later history was repeated in the regular league, but this time he did manage to climb to the bronze category in an absolutely spectacular year for the Murcian. Total, scored 43 goals and was Spain’s top scorer in the main categories of national football.

In Second B, things did not go well for the Blue and White team, although with Mario Simón as coach the team improved, and Lorca Deportiva descended with Carrasco scoring 8 goals. His good records helped him pack his bags and go to a low-profile team in Segunda B like Villanovense. In Extremadura he only scored four goals and, in addition, there he missed an opportunity to play for Real Murcia. In January 2019, Pedro Cordero, at that time grana sports director, called him to return to the capital of Segura, but Villanovense did not let him go in the middle of the season.

The striker, who knows that Artés Carrasco is like his second home, returned to Lorca Deportiva in the third place in the summer and achieved promotion again with the Blue and Whites. Carrasco missed the first three games due to suspension, but in his second match this 2020/21 season he found himself back with the goal. In total, he played 22 games, 20 of them as a starter, and scored 11 goals. An outstanding figure in a team like Lorca Deportiva that has had a difficult year at the sporting level. For this reason, Molina and Simón have set their sights on him to be the first grana signing and an important piece in Real Murcia next season that has the obligation to go up to the First RFEF.