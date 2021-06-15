The couple formed by Andrea San Martin and Sebastián Lizarzaburu show, through their social networks, the activities they do on a daily basis. However, in a last post, the former reality girl explained why she chose the show Magaly medina to tell that he resumed his relationship with the ‘Rock Man’.

“One, because it has a large audience; two, because it is a program where we did not want to show a lot of love or a lot of honey, because it was a serious subject; and another because he didn’t want to talk about the past either“San Martín replied.

The influencer, who at all times was accompanied by Sebastián Lizarzaburu, also answered various questions asked by her followers on Instagram. Among the questions, the following could be seen: “Do you have a lot of fun with Sebastián?”, “Will they have more children?” and “Which of the two has the stronger character?”

In some of the clips, San Martín confessed that his daughter’s father was not so affectionate with her before resuming the relationship, but revealed that now “he strengthened his level of affection.”

As it is recalled, the couple announced their reconciliation on the Magaly TV program, they signed it on Monday, May 10, since they had previously attended other programs, but did not confirm their relationship.

“We have talked a lot about that. What I felt was the same as she also felt. That love, that complicity, that chemistry that existed between us never disappeared, “said Lizarzaburu on the ATV set.

Andrea San Martin and Sebastián Lizarzaburu rule out having another child

At the beginning of June, the couple attended the program En boca de todos to confess that it is not in their plans to have another child. “We decided that for now at least we are fine with the two girls and we are going to dedicate ourselves to living greater experiences because they are very old,” confessed the influencer.

Sebastián Lizarzaburu is married to Andrea San Martín

The former reality boy was very in love with Andrea San Martin, the mother of his little daughter. As it passes through On everyone’s lips confessed that a future wishes to marry her.

“Yes, five years later (I see myself) married, living in a very large house with all the comforts, so that the girls are playing and obviously with the projects that we have already discussed internally,” he said.

Sebastián Lizarzaburu on his future with Andrea San Martín: “I see myself married”

