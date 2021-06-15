Alejandro Quince

A few days after the Chihuahuan Andrea Meza became the winner of the 69th edition of the Miss Universe pageant, the Mexican reflects on the personal work that led her up to that moment, as well as the opportunities that this crown will offer her for her own development, to support her community, the women and expose the benefits offered by being part of this contest.

“If there is an organization, a platform, that helps you develop and achieve your personal goals, it is Miss Universe,” declared Andrea in an interview with M2. They open the doors for you and say: ‘What do you want to do with your life when you finish your reign? We help you and encourage you to achieve them ‘; for me, that is something very important ”.

For her, this victory presents a range of opportunities that can set many personal plans in motion, and also the strength with which to become an important ally of various causes and foundations on behalf of particular groups in society.

“All these platforms encourage women to continue to scale and grow professionally and personally. That is why I love promoting what we do here and hearing that more women want to participate because what this experience leaves you is invaluable ”, said Meza.

Not everything is beauty

Andrea Meza intends to be very involved with foundations such as Smile Train Latin America, which aims to offer a solution to children with cleft lip and palate in a sustainable way, and Gay Men’s Health Crisis, another important international organization that focuses on providing support to homosexual men with HIV and in which she will devote particular attention to the entire Latino community in the United States.

“I also want to continue talking about the gender violence that is experienced in the Latino community, inside and outside of Latin America, as it happens here in the United States. Talk about the situations and stories of women who have suffered violence, how they have overcome it and the places where women can go to seek help, ”she explained.

The 26-year-old software engineer said that being a determined woman, with clear and genuine goals were the factors that led her to win the crown on May 16. Becoming the third Mexican representative to achieve this recognition places her in a very favorable position, with a powerful digital forum that, supported by social networks, becomes an invaluable platform to carry out her plans.

“Beauty pageants have evolved, as has society; Nowadays, being Miss Universe means that you are an ambassador and spokesperson for different causes, of what the organization is looking for, and also of our associates, colleagues with whom we have made alliances ”, she declared.

Regarding her personal goals in front of the fans of the contest and the international community, Andrea added: “I am a real woman, a simple, humane and smiling woman; I am any girl that you can find in your work or in your school. As Miss Universe, I want to motivate you to be yourself because that is going to take you very far ”.

KEYS

Provaccines

Andrea Meza plans to use this platform to raise awareness about the pandemic, the vaccine and the protocols that we must still maintain in the health contingency.

Influencer

The Chihuahuan has more than 2 million followers on her official Instagram account.

