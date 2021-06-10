Admired among her colleagues such as Naïa Valdez and Roxie, Andrea Martinez stands out as one of the Peruvian singers with the greatest projection. However, the artist herself questions the lack of a music industry, especially on local radio stations, that helps new talent to achieve commercial success.

In conversation with La República, the pop singer reflects on this problem, in addition to revealing what her closest projects are.

– You had the opportunity to create a stage name, but you chose your real name, why?

That was for lack of creativity and laziness.

I really like my Instagram name ( @andreaquemira ), but that was later and I was already like Andrea Martínez.

– And with what nickname would you like to be known?

As the ‘Queen of pop perucho’ , head-on with the leg up (laughs).

– In your profile on Instagram you define your music as acid pop.

I find it a bit hateful to define what I do (like many musicians).

But listening to how people defined what they did, I said, “Well, this is pop, because the melodies are memorable.” And that’s what I look for in the lyrics, although sometimes I contradict myself, because I want to experiment more and I use a lot of musical genres.

And my expression when recording and going on stage is kind of acidic. So, using an analogy of when you eat lemon, it goes well, but you make a face, saying, “Oh! How intense!”. Well, this is how I see my music.

– Now, you just released “Despegar” with Gonzalo Calmet.

It is a collaboration, a composition of his and that he invited me to record a long time ago, before the pandemic. It stayed there because everyone was doing their own thing, I took out my album. And now, Gonzalo told me: “Hey, I’m going to get the song out at once.”

– And now, what are you working on?

I am making audiovisual material based on my first album, Drama (2020). The first audiovisual installment has been “Dragons”. Now the video clip of “Cure” , which is another very important song on the album, one of the most listened to on this one. More international collaborations are also coming.

– With whom?

I can only say that there are some flirtations with Argentina, Chile. The thing is going to be interesting. All this making the bed of what would be my second album.

– Is it very difficult for you to carry out new projects as an independent artist?

It is definitely a challenge. Whether you have a lot of money, your family has money or your father finances it or not, your ideas can always be more ambitious than you have. So there is always going to be that level of frustration: “Oh man! I want more!”.

But the nice thing is to see that in the little, In limitation, that’s where creativity shines .

Money is always a problem, financing. It is like a business that you are always giving and giving, because you say: “It is my little business, I have to take care of it, because I still know it will not give me.” Music is even slower, it is a phenomenon that occurs to you the following year. It is a race not of speed, but of endurance, perseverance.

– The pandemic ruined much of that business …

It affected organic growth in real life. Real contact with people, that’s where they really fall in love with you.

– And in social networks doesn’t that happen?

On social media you see the story, you laugh for a little while and then you pass it on. But when you are at a concert, a musical moment is very different, it is a memory that remains with you. It is something else. In that it affects. Y It is a bit annoying to depend on virtuality.

But it is also nice to see within this world crisis, art is becoming more genuine, and now we are looking for the heart of the artist.

The new boom is making a record. Bad Bunny has released three albums in a year, when before it was single after single. Now there is a new age of art, a new age of music and that is exciting.

– But other artists consider that releasing albums is no longer profitable and prefer to release single after single to continue in force.

The internet demands that, you want a song one day and then another and so on. There are no more die-hard fans. In Peru there is no fanatic of ‘I’m marrying this artist’.

I have another reading of current music, I think that artists are releasing music, it is true, we have to stay current every week, we have to get content, a cover.

My other reading is that they are releasing records . Camilo is releasing records, Nathy Peluso, Karol G, Bad Bunny, they are releasing records.

I know that people are afraid that they will listen to the bullshit, but in truth generations are marked with records, with albums , with statement, because the albums are that, statement, this is my wave, this is what I present to you as an artist.

– What record marked you?

When I divorced my parents’ music I started listening to New Metal, so all new metalheads were male, until I discovered Evanescence, which was a girl singing. I was shocked.

So, I think one of the records that has marked me when I was 12 years old is Fallen (2003).

– What about your own production?

One of the songs that I am very proud and satisfied to have written is “The fruits will rain” (2020), which belongs to my first album.

It is a song that flirts with urban deeps and carries caporales, everything is quite a Peruvian atmosphere , and where it has a letter that identifies me a lot that says: “What do I do planning, if it won’t turn out the same, what do I do thinking that everything will fit, my hands are shaking, the fruits of my sky will rain.” It is a letter that goes perfectly with these times.

– Do you usually include Andean instruments in your songs?

It was a goal. In all my albums I want to do that, include aesthetics from my country, where I am from , from what I’ve heard since I was a child. I’m on that fly, experimenting with different things.

Suddenly one day it provokes me to do a funky pop, a funky rock, but another day I want to do a cumbia, so they are decisions that I make because of the hunches I have.

Right now that I’m working on my second album, I’m tackling things that I haven’t presented yet. There are genres that I still want to do from respect, research and criteria , because there are times when you want to do everything, but it will not necessarily work out. I am like that, I work with my brother, and he tells me: “Cool, but no.” It is not enough and we discard songs. That’s why you have to keep doing, composing, experimenting.

– You mentioned that Peruvian fans are not about ‘marrying the artist’.

In Peru, for example, there was a great depression of musical manifestations for several years, and right now it is flourishing from the sewers and the most pituco places of Peru, a lot of artists are coming out, but the evolution of the public as a spectator has not been so great , as is happening with artists.

Sometimes Peruvians are a bit chunchos, we don’t look each other in the face, we love talking.

You go to a concert in Argentina and everyone is turning upside down, they are not interested in what people say, it is their moment, I express myself that way. On the other hand, here we have not broken that barrier. We are a society repressed by machismo, religion, many other things, and that is also noticeable as a public.

– Do you feel pressured to write songs with a deep or social message?

No not at all. I am not one of those people who say: “The artist has to expose his political, sociological, ideological steatement.” No. Because there you are already limiting the artist. There is music for everyone and that’s the beauty.

– You are obsessed with not having more views or reproductions, that your music sells more.

In Spotify for a play they give you 0.003 cents on the dollar, it helps you anyway. I would like those numbers to be a little more, and not even to buy a used car, but to make a video clip. So yes it is a bit frustrating.

And also because there is this little heart who wants more people to know his music, of course.

I want to grow in Spotify , Youtube , Apple Music , where people listen to my music and another is the obsession to grow on other types of social networks: Instagram, TikTok, which are not necessarily musical platforms themselves.

I carry it in different ways, Sometimes it does stress me out, because you need to be great on these social networks to get a ball at such a festival If you don’t have that many numbers, you don’t enter. It’s a bit scrubbed.

– Have you been rejected at festivals for not having many followers on social networks?

They have told me not telling me. They play people who only have one song, who is more influencer than singer.

– What about the radio? Why isn’t your music playing on radios?

Because the radio moguls just don’t feel like it. They say a lot of things, we put what people want to hear. No, mistake. Nothing to see, they put what they want people to hear, it is their business, and their business is so closed, so old, that they don’t realize they can do business with new music which can be very profitable , they can make idols, great artists and people will consume it.

It is so easy to join this new business, create brands, because your artist can be a brand that can sell you very well.

Just like on stage, no one is training as a stage artist right now. The stage is won, it is another art.

