Euro 2021 began, after postponements due to the coronavirus, this Friday, June 11, at the Olympic stadium in Rome. Andrea Bocelli It was one of the big surprises of the opening show.

The Italian tenor shone on the colossus’ court, being the great protagonist of the afternoon. In front of 16,000 spectators, the musician performed “Nessun Dorma” accompanied by a fireworks display.

The singer was on the field for about 15 minutes. In the absence of 25 minutes for the start of the meeting between Turkey and Italy, the musical band of the Italian Police appeared.

On the screens of the Olympic in Rome images of the most outstanding moments were projected within the 60 years of the Eurocup.

The ceremony culminated in the virtual appearance of Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge, who sang the anthem of the tournament entitled “We are the people”. A high-tech show by rock and pop singers had previously been anticipated.

“The opening ceremony at the Olimpico in Rome will be a fitting preamble to the tournament, and I am pleased that the collaboration between three great artists, Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge, has also produced a virtual performance that will allow fans of all Europe and the world feel closer to the tournament ”, were the words of the organizer of the show.

The soccer teams then made their appearance and the game began.

Music, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.