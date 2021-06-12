Andere Leguina, historic Athletic goalkeeper, announced his retirement this campaign at 32 years of age after thirteen seasons at the Bilbao club divided into two stages.

Leguine arrived in Lezama in 2003, one year after the creation of female team, to join the subsidiary, with only 15 years and with 17 debuted with the first team under Iñigo Juaristi.

In 2011 she left Athletic female to play three seasons in San Ignacio and one more in Madrid CFF and in 2016 he returned to Lezama. In these 13 campaigns he has added 46 official matches -42 in the league and 2 Cup- and won the league titles of the 2003-04 and

2006-07.