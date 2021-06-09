Andalucía is ahead of the pack as far as bringing out a vaccination certificate, when it comes to other autonomous regions, according to the Junta PM.

Citizens in Andalucía over 65 who have already received both jabs will receive their vaccination certificate, starting yesterday.

They will receive it via normal post. Everybody else who has received both jabs can request one via the Health Responds phone app.

The document, which will be valid across Europe, could also be in ID form.

The certificate, which will allow you to travel freely and attend events (sporting, cultural, etc) is divided into three kinds: those that have received the double doses; those that have recovered from the disease; and those that those that have a negative result (PCR).

Covid Recovered Certificate: According to PM Moreno, those that have recovered from a Covid infection in the last six months will also be eligible for a certificate / ID card. It will be valid for six months after contracting the infection; ie, if you went down with Covid three months ago, your certificate will be valid for the next three months.

Negative Result Certificate: Those that need a PCR to travel, can obtain a certificate if they had the PCR at a medical center giving a negative reading. The certificate will be valid for three days.

