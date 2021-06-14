During the E3 2021, one of the most celebrated presentations was that of Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, in which they showed some of the video games of the sagas most loved by the gaming community. However, there were fans who remembered that there were great absences such as Hellblade, Fable 4 or The Elder Scrolls VI.

Despite having announced about 30 games that will arrive exclusively during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, the absences from the conference are undeniable. Fortunately, we may hear from them sooner than expected, because there will be a new event this June 17.

What could we see in this new Xbox conference?

Thanks to Parris, we know that the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended will have some of the most important development studios in the company: Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare and independent studies. So, we probably have news of some of the video games that they did not show last Sunday.

East Xbox Games Showcase: Extended will be next June 17 at 12:00 pm (Central Time) Mexico) and will be presented by Parris, the famous video game developer and streamer. We hope this event will showcase previews, trailers and announcements of the company’s most beloved sagas such as Hellblade or Fable.

