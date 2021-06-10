As if it were an earthquake, the aftershocks by Alberto Fernández’s sayings about the origin of the peoples of Mexico, Brazil and Argentina do not stop. Who joined was the model Anamá Ferreira who cataloged the president’s phrase as “tremendous“and asked him read the story of the birth of countries.

“Today is a day of infinite sadness“, the animator born in Mina Gerais began. Anamá uploaded a video to her social networks where she downloaded herself against Fernández.

The head of state confused a quote by the Mexican poet Octavio Paz with a song by Litto Nebbia and said that the “Brazilians came out of the jungle” and “the Mexicans came out of the Indians”, without considering in deep racist edge of his words.

Before this Anamá responded: “To say that we Brazilians come from the jungle that is to say that we are macaques. It is feeding a way of telling the Brazilians. I thought that had already happened, “he said and recalled old Argentine newspaper articles where they referred to that contemptuous way to the people of Brazil.

Then the designer and businesswoman also recommended Fernández to study history: “Read Pedro Álvares Cabral, a Portuguese European who was the first to arrive in Brazil. it was also a European who discovered the country. We have all that culture, “he said.

During the video just over two minutes, Anamá was offended: “I have no words, it is tremendous. Being President of the Nation it is difficult for me to deny it, but today I must do it as a Brazilian, as a woman, as a black I have to do it, “he shot.

The television columnist closed her message with a strong phrase: “We do not come from the jungle. We want a good relationship with Argentina, but then the ‘macaques’ will want to climb the trees“.

With a smile, Anamá said, in an ironic tone: “Well, what can we do? Just laugh and if not cry. We better laugh“.

Thus, the model joined the irony of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who used a photo and the word “jungle” to respond to his Argentine counterpart, no need to clarify who and what he was talking about.

Jair Bolsonaro’s response to Alberto Fernández, with a strong image.

The model comes from harshly crossing the panelist related to Kirchnerism Diego Brancatelli for a discriminatory comment that led their fight to be a trend in the networks.

“First, learn to speak,” Brancatelli had snapped and the model dedicated a harsh cataract of messages on the networks.

The Mapuche response

The Mapuche Confederation of Neuquén issued a statement against the Head of State. He called it “racism Nac & Pop“and requested a”exemplary apology“.

He criticized the assertion that the Argentines come from the ships and also questioned whether Fernández says “he’s stupid trying his best thinker’s face before the president of Spain.”

The Confederation insisted that the phrase “is nothing but racism” by which it is tried to “install in society admiration for a continent that plundered, enslaved, forged its development based on plunder and destroyed hundreds of millenary cultures since genocidal practice, to the detriment of our preexistence “.

By the end of the text, the organization maintained that it intended to leave behind “the racial hatred” of Mauricio Macri and Patricia Bullrich but that they did not want to change it for the racism “Nac & Pop” of President Fernández.

