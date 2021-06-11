Since fighting is fighting, Guilty Gear has been one of the greatest sagas of the genre. With its new production Arc System Works bets on a new playable point of view for the franchise, focusing on the competitive and forgetting, perhaps, the lovers of the solo game. It’s a good idea? We tell you about it in the Guilty Gear Strive analysis.

The fight is a unique genus of its kind for many reasons. When a chapter of a saga reaches its culmination, the game becomes an icon and coexists with its contemporaries with total normality regardless of the years that pass between one and another installments. That is why no gourmet fan is surprised that the Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo community is so alive 25 years after its premiere and does so while Street Fighter 5 lives its best moment; Nor is it surprising that Guilty Gear players are divided between lovers of the Xrd arc or the excellent Guilty Gear XX: Accent Core Plus R. Strive’s initial ingredients are so promising that it leads me to think that it certainly aspires to the not so simple drawer of excellence marked by Arc System Works in past episodes during so many years of playable, sonic and visual greatness.

So what Guilty Gear Strive It has not had an easy path since its mere presentation … Many of us were somewhat skeptical when we tested the beta back at the beginning of the year and others did not hesitate to highlight, with reasons, some elements that were creaking in the new proposal of the creators of the BlazBlue saga or the successful Dragon Ball FighterZ. What makes Arc System Works one of the great companies in 2D fighting? His humility and knowing how to listen to fans who go out of their way for his works every time they are released. Redirect a situation that it could have put his fetish saga in check says a lot about the good work of the firm, and the result presented does not do more than show his good hand once again.

Strive is definitely something else in the Guilty Gear series. More accurate or less, but, without a doubt, different. Time will tell how the new episode of the franchise, but it raises a new point in which lovers of the saga meet with their favorite characters and a new territory in which novice players can enter and discover a wonderful universe. Heaven or Hell? Let’s Rock!

Blazing!

Since the fight was resurrected with Street Fighter 4 in 2008, many companies have tried to copy its model to re-engage users and find new applicants for long-established franchises. Which is the modus operandi? Simple: lower the playable bar in order to facilitate the access of new users. It is clear that on paper Strive might seem more accessible than Xrd or Accent Core, but it is also true that the new video game It is more disruptive than the two mentioned. The reason? Surely it lies in refreshing the gameplay with a new playable style capable of finding new braves willing to jump into the ring.

It is all much more forceful and gross: baroque and animal in punishment and capable of ripping large portions of the life tank if we know how to properly combine the movements of the characters with the new ones Roman cancels, which are proving to give a new dimension to the saga’s immediate future. New defensive and offensive options have been added to spend with the tension bar. Rather than simply canceling the animation of a movement, as we saw in the original versions of the mechanic, in Strive it is again related to the time and impact of the invocation itself, affecting the opponent’s speed and allowing actions other than those to be executed. made in Xrd. I know that it may sound complicatedEven more so if I tell you that there are four Roman Cancels in the new Guilty Gear … but once put into flour it is much more intelligible than it seems.

Anji returns to Guilty Gear. Nagoriyuki is one of the new fighters.

Red is the most traditional– Cancels a move and allows you to take any other action afterwards to lengthen the chain of blows and, with it, the damage. Yellow is defensive: it allows us to respond to rival attacks if we are covering ourselves with an attack that leaves you in an advantageous position. Blue, in case its aura hits the opponent, runs in a neutral position and slows down the opponent who can receive damage and combos that would not otherwise enter; the other use is defensive and allows you to correct errors during the game that can be transformed into painful attacks for your opponents. Finally, purple is focused on special movements and will be especially useful for the ranged attacks of the characters who with their projectiles can control more space.

Naturally, the merely playable news includes the squad of fighters selected for the debut of the fourth numbered installment of Guilty Gear. A priori it might seem like a short number of fighters, but the reality is that behind each one of those chosen there is a simply amazing job that would make any developer of the genre swoon. The best? I have the feeling that we have not seen anything yet and we will have to wait for the first competitive developments to know what the real depth of the new game system is. I anticipate from now that promising would be an adjective that could fall short before so much great idea.

Still my heart is blazing

Giovanna is another addition. Fight with a spirit wolf and has a design that has awakened all the nostalgic of KOF.

Guilty Gear Strive’s main problem may be in the increasingly common trend of video game developers to create experiences more focused on the competitive than in the solo game. It is evident that the first holds titles for years and promotes a model as a service to which practically all the greats of the genre have subscribed, but it does not mean that in a tradition of so many years of good content for a player in the Guilty Gear saga it calls the Attention the practical absence of game modes in the present field.

The single player modes are limited to an arcade in which we face the machine and fight a cooperative battle against the final boss, which is Nagoriyuki … not even a surprise or an exclusive character, which also detracts from the concise and simple campaign, almost of the last century. Do you remember the mythical tests of past games? Or its story modes with different paths and possibilities? Everything remains, again, in a new animated film that recounts the events of the new episode to which the player goes as mere spectator.

Cel-shading allows for camera turns and staging unimaginable in sprite times.

In fact, and although the story mode itself reads a poster in which he draws his chest from his visual section, it is no less true that this is where the cardboard is seen to the impressive efforts made by Arc System Works in his cell. shading one of the most advanced of the video game industry. Another song is when we see them in battle: the great work done by the company with each new installment is a scandal: when it seemed that they had overcome with Xrd and GranBlue Fantasy Versus, the Japanese firm manages to raise a new level.

I do not think it is a bold statement: we are going to take many years to see a company able to catch up of Arc System Works with the present work. A 2D fighting game like it has never been seen and the aesthetic beauty of the different fighters is enhanced by an exceptional work in animation and the desire to create a unique chapter visually. You only have to see the images that accompany the analysis: it is difficult to guess that they are polygonal graphs and there, precisely, work success lies.

The smell of the game

The history of Guilty Gear is insane. You can follow it with its diagrams and character sheets in Spanish.

What would a Guilty Gear review be without talking about their new songs? The first thing that will catch your attention is that it has opted for songs sung for each fighter. In a matter of personal tastes I must say that I have not yet connected with the soundtrack as I did with past chapters, but I am sure that I will swallow my words in the future: time will put Strive’s tracks in their place. You do not like them? Do not suffer! There are dozens of classic themes to unlock and use in online battles. You can actually enjoy even Guilty Gear Isuka themes.

It’s not just animation: Arc System Works has built an inimitable 2D fighting gameThe terrain of the unlockable, in fact, is mostly focused on random content, which could despair players eager to access new melodies or unlockables concrete to use online. Given the present circumstance, there is little to do: play and access more points to unlock new content until you get it right. Patience! I would not want to end the review without talking about the online lobby: it is strange and even more uncomfortable and impractical than what is seen in other games of the company, but you do not have to go through its rooms to enjoy the Rollback Netcode that has been applied to software to guarantee an online worthy of 2021. A remarkable decision on the part of the developer and that must be copied by the competition. We pray to San Ishiwatari.

In short, Guilty Gear Strive may not initially have the excellence as a product of other Guilty Gear deliveries, but it does have playable excellence enough to be a product that is going to become something great in the days to come. The ambition of Arc System Works has not been so much in the content of the game as in the new playable mechanics, capable of satisfying new players who will come and old players who will go hungry to the cake festival that is the new episode of the adventures of Sol Badguy and Ky Kiske with That Man and the rest of the characters that make up the immense Gear universe.