You won ‘The Great Show’ in 2017. With what expectations do you reach the final of ‘The Artist of the Year’ this Saturday?

The truth is that I came in wanting to have fun and have a nice time with the intention of doing a great show Saturday to Saturday and taking advantage of the fact that this is work, which at the moment is a blessing. I remember that when they called me I was in a retreat in Puno and I told them that I was going to consult the Apus. I did so and the next day I told myself that it was a good and beautiful opportunity. It just arrived when I was asking the universe for a job. So I said ‘Let’s go with everything’.

What will come after the reality show?

The truth is, nothing, I have a couple of proposals for some films closer to the end of the year, but everything has to do with the situation we are experiencing.

Speaking of the conjuncture, you wrote about the intimidation that is being done to people for their political ideology.

It is that you cannot say anything, neither for one side nor for the other. At least half of the population will not understand you, whatever you say. It is complex. You can’t make a single comment … Sometimes, I write things and then I regret it and say ‘Why did I say something? They are going to throw themselves at me. ‘ Especially because I think that my comments on networks cannot be taken as something … I am an actress, I do not dedicate myself to politics. My comments shouldn’t have the weight that people put on them. There are those who tell me that I have earned it, but I do not know what I have done, really.

People, perhaps, do not like to be answered …

If true. People do not like to be answered or told things.

Do you regret the video that many called was against Keiko Fujimori? (There the actress is a head of Human Resources who interviews an applicant for a job position whose file contains a photo of the leader of Fuerza Popular).

No. Because I performed there. People get confused, they think that because I play a character, I automatically think what the character is doing or saying. People have to really realize that I am not a character, that I am a human being just like the rest and not because I play a homicidal character, I am going to be. They have to separate the character from the actor.

You tell me it was part of a group job.

Yes, from Bicente Peru. And there are several shorts in order to inform people of the candidates in the first round. I had to do several and lent my voice to others. I did a cartoon of Verónika Mendoza, another of a psychiatrist who saw a patient from Acción Popular, from Human Resources and so on. Y If we did not play Mr. Castillo it is because in the first round he did not appear in the media otherwise it would have been done.

Now they say that you backed off and support Fujimori.

Sure! They tell me ‘You went to the dark side, you smell like orange’. Did they smell me? (laughs).

What are you waiting for now?

It makes me sad, it seems unheard of but that’s it. Anything can happen in our country. You have to wait for them to be pronounced. You just have to be a little cautious with what we say, we say, nothing more.

