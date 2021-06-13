Motorcycling The ceheginera prevails in the second race of the weekend and places third in the world championship Ana Carrasco, this weekend, in Misano. / @DVUELTA THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, June 13, 2021, 4:36 PM



Misano is one of the most special circuits in Ana Carrasco’s life. There he won in 2019. And this Sunday he again tasted the taste of victory in the World Supersport 300 for the first time after his serious injury last year. The Ceheginera rider surprised on the Italian circuit and won at the last minute, taking advantage of a fall by Tom Booth-Amos in the last corner.

The Ceheginera already has seven victories in the world championship, a mark that no other rider can match. Carrasco is still recovering sensations on his return to competition. On Saturday, in the first race of the weekend, he had managed to scratch a point by finishing 15th. After the triumph, leaves Italy as third place in the World Cup (42 points), only behind Adrián Huertas (72) and Booth-Amos (65).