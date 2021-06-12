Ceheginera Ana Carrasco continues to take small steps in her return to the elite of motorcycling. This Saturday in Misano, a circuit that brings back fond memories since she won there in 2019, the Kawasaki Provec team rider scratched a point in the first race of the weekend within the Supersport 300 World Championship. She finished in 15th place, after lose several positions in the last corners, but he was in the ointment and rolled with the best.

In fact, she did the fastest lap of the race (1’49.690s), thus setting a new lap record on the Italian circuit. The Ceheginera feels more and more comfortable on the bike, although she obviously lacks a bit to reach the level she showed every weekend before her serious accident last September in Estoril. There he fractured two vertebrae and was unable to ride a motorcycle for five months.

This Saturday’s race was won by the young 17-year-old driver from Madrid, Adrián Huertas, who thus debuted his record. He beat the British Tom Booth-Amos and the French Hugo De Cancellis. Ana Carrasco remains in tenth place overall, with 17 points. The provisional leader is Adrián Huertas, with 66.

‘Pole’ for Aldeguer



Meanwhile, Fermín Aldeguer got his first pole of the season in the Moto2 European Championship this Saturday. The one from La Ñora, leader of the championship after having won the first three races, was the fastest on the Catalunya circuit, both in QP1 and QP2. He was the only one to go down from 1:45 and got seven tenths from Alonso López, his partner in Boscoscuro.