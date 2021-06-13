Lead a group of mercenaries in the middle of the Middle Ages in a proposal that promises innovative mechanics.

After achieving fame and prestige with the games of Evoland or the most recent Northgard, the French study Shiro games He has taken advantage of his time at the PC Gaming Show of E3 2021 to present his new video game: Wartales, an open-world tactical RPG that puts us in front of a group of mercenaries in the Middle Ages. And the first data and video of the game make us expect great things from it.

The action will take us to explore the remains of the Endoran Empire, which has been devastated by the Great Plague. With this mystery in the background Wartales will take us to travel through dangerous lands while we build camps to give shelter, food and money to a group of mercenaries that will evolve with the passing of the hours. In total there are 20 regions in which to seek “fame and fortune”, and in all of them we will run into bandits, warriors or wild animals with a thirst for blood.

Wartales bets on a turn-based tactical combat which, they promise, will introduce “innovative mechanics such as a timeline management”, of which we have no further details. During our trips we will obtain materials and money with which to improve our camps, which we will manage as in any strategy game, and we will also gain fame, which can cause bounty hunters to come after us, or the weight of justice to fall on us if we cause problems.

The game integrates RPG elements to improve the characters, and also a crafting system to create new weapons and equipment. To progress we can enjoy several minigames destined to the collection of fish, wood or mining; and it will be equally important to control the morale of the troops if we want them to work efficiently. The first Wartales trailer also hints that there will be fantasy creatures to fight against, surely linked to that Great Plague that has ravaged this world.

Eager to play it? You will be glad to know that there will be a free demo at the Steam Next Festival from June 16-22. For now only announced for PC, the game is scheduled to release in 2021.

