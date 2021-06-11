House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats on Thursday called for an investigation into what The New York Times reported that the Justice Department under former President Donald Trump had obtained the communications data of members of the House Intelligence Committee.

“The news about the politicization of the Department of Justice during the Trump era is appalling,” Pelosi said in a statement from California. “These actions are yet another outrageous assault on our democracy by the former president.”

The newspaper reported Thursday that the Department of Justice asked Apple to obtain the data of at least two members of the committee, along with assistants

and family members, in 2017 and 2018.

The report came quoting a commission official and two other people who were briefed on the investigation, and the newspaper did not reveal their identities.

Among those whose statements had their data seized was California Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, who at the time was the committee’s top Democrat.

“Although the administration told us in May that this investigation was closed, I believe more answers are needed, which is why I believe the inspector general should investigate this,” Schiff, who currently chairs the committee, said in a statement Thursday night. The order and others. Cases that refer to law enforcement agencies have been weaponized by a corrupt president.”

The newspaper reported that the request for the data came as the Justice Department was trying to track down the sources of the leaks that led to the publication of news of contacts between Trump associates and Russia.