A technical problem of the technology giant Fastly, a provider of CDN services for large media, and that helps to distribute content over the Internet in a faster way regardless of where users are, prevents access to numerous pages of Internet among which are Amazon, Reddit, Spotify, Twitch or some of the most important digital newspapers worldwide. Some pages that are still running show service failures. In the case of Twitter, the problem is in the display of images or emojis. This centralization of services causes that if one falls, it will drag the rest of the most used pages. On this occasion, the multimillion dollar companies have not lost valuable data along the way, but the time and quality of service to the end customer is being affected.

When trying to access them, the servers return a 503 error message – service unavailable – that is, a problem with the server that hosts them, which temporarily prevents access to the web. The 503 error belongs to the class of HTTP status codes that reports the inability of the server to process a request and the message that is sent is “service unavailable” or, in other words, “service not available”, which signals to the client that the server is momentarily offline. This is a temporary error.

The problem began to be detected at 11:58 in Spain. In the last message available on the Fastly website, posted at 12:44, the company reported that the bug has been identified and they are implementing a patch.

Nearly 21,000 Reddit users reported problems with the social media platform, while more than 5,000 users reported problems with Twitch or 2,000 with Amazon, according to the site. outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.