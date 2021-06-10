Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Biology Communication, one of the world’s leading scientific journals, published in its June 2021 issue, a scientific paper on the UAE’s success in proving the superiority of customs dogs (K9) in detecting the “Covid-19” virus. , which supports and complements the screening technology using a PCR nasal swab.

The Federal Customs Authority, in cooperation with the Higher Colleges of Technology in the Emirates, succeeded late last year in completing the first scientific paper in the world to use customs dogs to detect non-infected people with the “Covid-19” virus using their sense of smell to smell sweat, achieving a success rate of 98.2 %, which is a major scientific achievement that contributes to supporting the capabilities of countries and governments and strengthening global efforts to combat the virus. And according to what was published by the international “Nature” Foundation, the study included a sample of (3,290) people who attended the examination centers for “Covid-19” in the country, where all of them conducted a “Covid-19” examination represented by a nasal swab by PCR Then they were asked to donate samples of armpit sweat after obtaining their written consent. The samples and the corresponding samples of the same person’s sweat were collected to ensure the accuracy of the results issued by the customs dog examination. The study concluded that the “Covid-19” detection test using customs dogs (9K) achieved a high success rate of (98.2%) in detecting non-infected people, which indicates that this test has a high level of accuracy in identifying and detecting uninfected people. with the Covid-19 virus. The high negative predictive value of the detection test by trained customs dogs is a strong indication that using the test to detect “Covid-19” is very useful in identifying the uninfected.

Ali Al Neyadi

serve humanity

His Excellency Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Commissioner of Customs and Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, affirmed that publishing the scientific paper on the detection of “Covid-19” in a specialized international magazine is a positive result of the keenness of the wise leadership and the UAE to make all efforts and exploit all available energies and capabilities to serve humanity. Supporting global efforts to respond to emergencies, crises and natural disasters. His Excellency said: The publication of the study in the journal “Biology Communication” issued by the international “Nature” Foundation, reflects the global appreciation of the capabilities and research capabilities and the value of scientific institutions in the UAE, pointing out that the cooperation of the Authority and colleges of technology in the implementation of the study is a model for cooperation between authorities. Executive government in the country and educational and research institutions.

For his part, Dr. Abdul Latif Al Shamsi, Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, said: The Colleges of Technology have a great interest at the strategic level in studies and applied research that distinguish them as an educational and application institution, which makes them contribute to finding innovative solutions to the problems and challenges facing society. Ahmed Abdullah bin Lahej Al Falasi, Director-General of the Federal Customs Authority, said: Using the sense of smell in customs dogs to detect those who are not infected with the “Covid-19” virus will save effort and time, helping governments to face the repercussions of that “pandemic.”