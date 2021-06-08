Several popular online services experienced an unexplained large-scale failure. As reported on the website DownDetector, users of the largest Internet resources faced inexplicable problems: Twitch, Reddit, GitHub and Spotify.

Most of the reported problems came from Twitch users. Almost two thousand people wrote about failures in the platform. 75 percent of them were unable to access the site, 21 percent complained about problems with logging in. The rest did not download videos.

More than 400 people have reported problems accessing Reddit. Almost everyone did not load the site. GitHub and Spotify users also encountered problems loading the site and logging into the system. In addition, 44 percent of Spotify users who reported crashes were unable to download music.

The websites of well-known international publications and TV channels are also experiencing problems with downloading and accessing. Among them are BBC, The Guardian, The New York Times, Financial Times, BuzzFeed News.

Financial Times manager told Twitterthat this is due to a massive failure at the Fastly provider. Fastly Representative confirmed this information, indicating that the failure occurred on the CDN. Many sites use this infrastructure to store images.

On Monday, June 7, users of Mail.Ru complained about a large-scale failure. Several thousand people noted that they could not enter the site, log in and use the mail.