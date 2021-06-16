The woman is married among people, but she is divorced in the civil registry papers, and after she woke up from the shock, she learned that she had been divorced in absentia from her husband for more than six years.

Muhammad Suleiman, the lawyer for the 38-year-old woman, “RA”, revealed that she has been married for more than 13 years to a businessman, has three children, and lives in the city of Sinbillawain, Dakahlia Governorate.

Suleiman added in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that “in 2020, a dispute occurred between her and her husband, who subsequently expelled her from the marital home, so the woman filed a lawsuit, to enable her to have a marital home, because she is the incubator of young children according to Egyptian law.”

He continued, “The husband at that time retracted his position after the court ruling to enable her to have a marital home. Indeed, the wife returned, but he beat her, which prompted her to file a report with the police, and accordingly the two parties were imprisoned.”

And he indicated that, “After that incident, the wife discovered that her identity card had been lost, and she decided to extract new hobby papers, only to discover the shocking surprise, that she had been divorced since 2015.”

He pointed out that the woman was living with her husband normally, even getting pregnant with him in 2016, but later miscarried.

Suleiman stressed that the wife “lives in a state of great shock because she lived throughout that period with him in the forbidden,” noting that “in the case of the husband’s death, she does not inherit, and she does not have the right, if she gives birth to a child, to register it in his name.”