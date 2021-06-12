DVD 1043 (03-04-21) José Manuel Villarejo, former commissioner, entering the National Court. Bald Elm

It was a movie assault. At dawn on July 25, 2005, two “thieves”, according to the police, walked through the offices searching computers of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) searching computers and left without anyone telling them anything. . Now the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office has accepted the request of Carlos Arenillas, then vice president of the CNMV, before the Hearing, and asks to investigate this assault as well as the harassment that this manager suffered.

In the middle of the war between Sacyr and BBVA, at the beginning of 2005, several people followed Arenillas’ car, entered his private home and tapped his professional telephone number. Arenillas suspects that everything was the work of the retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, when he was hired by BBVA, then chaired by Francisco González. And so he has transferred it before the judge of the National Court that is investigating the Trap operation, which affects BBVA in the Tandem case.

The alleged crimes against Arenillas were reported to the police. According to the then president, Manuel Conthe, there are no reports of the subsequent investigation by the Police. Verbally, the agents told him that it was all the work of “petty thieves” and the matter was shelved. However, they did not explain what interest these thieves could have in obtaining information from the CNMV.

Self-incriminating conversations

What has been learned years later from the recordings seized from Villarejo, boasted in his conversations with the head of BBVA Security, Julio Corrochano, of making Arenillas and others whom they considered “hostile to the bank” to feel “spied on and infiltrated ”. This is one of the darkest chapters of the confrontation between Sacyr and BBVA. One of the key elements of that war was the actions of BBVA and they could think that the CNMV was one of the key players for González’s victory.

Conthe has admitted to EL PAÍS that he was about to resign after the assault on the Commission, but later changed his mind. He believed that the damage was minor, so after making the information that was known public, he remained in office. Now, CNMV sources affirm that they will follow the judge’s orders. The current president of the stock market supervisor, Rodrigo Buenaventura, joined the organization in 2005, the year in which the events occurred.

What were they looking for and what did they find at headquarters? Why the tracking of the official car of number two of the CNMV? Why enter your home and rummage through personal items and steal an antique watch? And above all, as Arenillas asked himself: What information did they obtain while accessing his professional telephone number when the confrontation between Sacyr and BBVA was at its hottest?

False complaint against Intermoney

In addition to the aforementioned events, an attempt was made to undermine the credibility of Arenillas with a complaint against Intermoney (where the vice president of the CNMV worked before joining the supervisor). The firm was blamed for manipulating the share price. Conthe investigated the complaint and it turned out to be false, but never informed Arenillas of the results of the investigations. Today he is still convinced that he did well.

Both the police who investigated the attack on the CNMV and those who dealt with what happened to Arenillas coincide in their answer: “They were petty thieves.” Villarejo’s conversations are self-incriminating about some of the events described, such as the complaint to the CNMV.

In a document intervened by the police to the ex-commissioner it is stated: “In addition to the feeling of feeling spied on, they have had the conviction of being infiltrated and, what is worse, betrayed by their own more private circle. Rumors about a dossier of INTER irregularities ”, referring to Intermoney.

All these documents appear in the so-called “Trap operation” that revolves around the alleged espionage services to politicians, businessmen and journalists that BBVA commissioned the former commissioner since 2004. In mid-2019, the judge agreed to the imputation of the bank and its Former President González in a procedure in which other former executives such as the former head of security Julio Corrochano and the former CEO Ángel Cano were investigated.

They and other charges are being investigated for alleged crimes of active bribery and discovery and disclosure of secrets. On the occasion of the lifting of the summary secrecy, the judge considered that the work supposedly commissioned by BBVA from the Villarejo company between 2004 and 2017, involved a “repeated interference” in the rights of the people “through access to their communications, follow-ups personal information or access to your bank documentation ”.

Espionage and counterintelligence in La Castellana

One of the most striking chapters was the chase of Arenillas’s official car. It happened between the end of 2004 and the beginning of 2005, when Sacyr’s attempt to join BBVA was at its hottest. “The security services of the State Attorney General’s Office – located in the building adjacent to the CNMV in Madrid’s Paseo de la Castellana – detected and notified the Commission,” said the interested party last April at the National Court.

Arenillas reminded Judge Manuel García-Castellón that he told Conthe everything – “although he did nothing” – and denounced the facts and put policemen to detect the spies. This is reflected in the seized conversations of the former commissioner: “As the surveillance in his environment has intensified, he has chosen to intensify his precautions. It carries vehicles that track license plates ”. As a result of this monitoring, the men from Villarejo gave BBVA photographs of the Arenillas family home that suffered an intrusion.

Despite the fact that the police attributed the assault to “some nobody”, it was later learned that the former commissioner had an organization within the State Security Forces that worked for BBVA and other Ibex 35 companies.