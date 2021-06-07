The Transportation Security Department in Dubai arrested an Asian who violated public morals in the Dubai Metro cabin, and caused inconvenience to its users, through inappropriate behavior and behavior, that distorted the public appearance, in addition to his violation of the decision issued by the State Attorney General, regarding the implementation of the regulation of controlling violations and measures Precautionary measure, to limit the spread of Corona Virus (Covid 19).

The director of the Transportation Security Department in Dubai, Brigadier Obaid Al Hathboor, said that the accused was arrested after posting a video of him on social media, behaving in an inappropriate manner, violating public morals inside the Dubai Metro cabin, and violating the privacy of its users.

He pointed out that this person appeared in the circulating video clip not wearing a muzzle inside the Dubai Metro cabin, at a time when all public transport users adhere to precautionary measures, in order to achieve public safety for all.

He explained that Federal Penal Code No. 3 of 1987 punishes violating public morals and causing disturbance to others by imprisonment or a fine, or one of these two penalties, in accordance with Article 361, which states: “He is punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months, and a fine not exceeding 5,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties, for anyone who publicly pronounces a call or song, or who issued a shout or a speech contrary to morals, and anyone who publicly tempts others to debauchery by any means.



