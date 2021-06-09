On June 4, the Danish Parliament approved the construction of the artificial island of Lynetteholm. According to estimates, the project will end in 2070 and will cost slightly more than 2,700 million euros. It will be located in a former industrial area of ​​the port of Copenhagen, specifically to the north of the Refshaleoen archipelago, and it will have an area of ​​2.8 square kilometers.

The main objective is protect the Danish capital from possible floods in the face of rising sea levels. It would also help reduce high house prices in the face of the unstoppable increase in demand for real estate.

Connections with the capital

Work could start this fall and it will house 20,000 new homes for 35,000 people. In order to connect it with Copenhagen, there will be a metro line, a port tunnel and a ring road.

However, it is a project that has generated great controversy among Danish citizens. And strong criticism has also been added by environmentalists, since they assure that it can increase pollution in the area, which would affect the quality of water and local ecosystems.

Challenge

Environmental Impact Assessments they only included the construction of the island, but not that of the infrastructures or the rest of the planned developments. This has motivated the initiative has been challenged before the Court of Justice of the European Union (EU).

In addition, the works would look hampered if Sweden objects when job conditions are clarified of construction. This point was confirmed by Benny Engelbrecht, Denmark’s Minister of Transport. The leader pointed out that the Swedish authorities could make adjustments under the Espoo Convention, which obliges the signatories to carry out environmental assessments of facilities that have a transboundary impact.