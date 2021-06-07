An Arab country begins production of an anti-Corona vaccine

Many countries of the world are seeking to produce a vaccine against the emerging corona virus on their soil, in an effort to avoid a shortage of doses that may affect their national vaccination campaigns against the epidemic.

In this context, the Ministry of Health and Population in Egypt announced that the local production of the Chinese vaccine, “Sinovac”, will start in mid-June.

The Minister of Health, Hala Zayed, told the private TV channel MBC Egypt, yesterday evening, that the first production of the “Sinovac” vaccine in Egypt will be on June 15, and it will need up to six weeks to conduct tests before it is launched in vaccination centers.

The minister explained that Egypt expects to obtain raw materials this month to manufacture 4.2 million additional doses of the “Sinovac” vaccine, and that the country aims to produce 40 million doses this year.

Last May, Egypt received a batch of raw materials to produce two million doses of the “Sinovac” vaccine after signing an agreement to produce the vaccine locally and distribute it in Egypt and other African countries.

The Egyptian Minister of Health said that Cairo also expects to reach an agreement soon with an international company for the production of a European vaccine in Egypt.

The Council of Ministers had said, earlier, that Egypt was seeking to produce the “AstraZeneca” vaccine locally.

Egypt, which has received several million doses of “AstraZeneca” and “Sinopharma”, says it aims to vaccinate 40 percent of its population by the end of this year. Egypt has a population of about 100 million people.

On the other hand, sources at Cairo International Airport said that Egypt had received 500,000 doses of the Chinese company “Sinovac” vaccine to prevent the Corona virus.