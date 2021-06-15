In the English city of Rotherham, South Yorkshire, a swan killed a dog in front of its owners. This is reported by the Daily Star.

Russ Barber with two children, a sweetheart named Nicole Burgon and a five-year-old dog named Bruce (Bruce) went to the park for a walk along the lake. When the dog entered the reservoir, a swan unexpectedly attacked it. The angry bird hit Bruce several times with its wings.

Barber rushed into the water to help the pet, but it was too late. Bruce is dead.

Bargon wants to draw public attention to what happened so that the owners of other dogs are careful. “Attention to all dog owners. Yesterday my lover lost his dog to a terrible swan attack. These birds are very dangerous: the poor dog had no chance to survive. Three blows of the wings – and the dog was gone, ”she wrote on Facebook.

The Englishwoman stressed that everything happened within a few seconds. “Please think before you release your dog into the pond, and never trust swans,” she said.

The woman noted that she had not seen swans nearby and assumed that the swan was protecting the ducks that were around him.

Ornithologist Julia Newth noted that mute swans can be dangerous not only for animals, but also for people, since these birds have a very strong territorial instinct. She added that mutees prefer to use their wings in fights, rather than their beaks.

Earlier it was reported that in the English city of Froome, Somerset, an eight-year-old boy was left with a bleeding hole on the top of his head after a swan attack. The injured boy was taken to the hospital, where his wound was treated and treatment was prescribed.