An American and his son pleaded guilty in court in Tokyo on Monday to charges they helped former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan in late 2019 by hiding in a box on a private plane.

In their first court appearance in the case, ex-US Special Forces soldier Michael Taylor and his son Peter responded in the negative when asked by a judge if they had any objection to the charges brought by the Japanese Public Prosecution Office.

The two men are being held in the same prison where Ghosn was held, after the United States handed them over in March. They face a prison sentence of up to three years.

Prosecutors accused the two men of helping Ghosn escape punishment and escape, and said they received $1.3 million in exchange.

Lawyers for the two American men have fought for months to try to prevent their extradition to Japan, saying they should not be tried for helping someone not appear in court after being released on bail, and that they could face harsh interrogation and torture.

At the time of his escape, Ghosn was awaiting trial on charges of not disclosing in Nissan’s financial statements the 9.3 billion yen ($85 million) he had received over a decade and of enriching himself at the company’s expense.

Ghosn, who denies wrongdoing, remains on the run in his native Lebanon, where there is no extradition treaty with Japan.

Greg Kelly, a former Nissan executive, is also on trial in Tokyo for helping Ghosn hide his earnings.