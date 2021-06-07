Presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses his followers in Lima this Monday. STRINGER / Reuters

The vote count in Peru is being this agonizing Monday. The difference between the candidates for the country’s presidency was minimal, barely a few thousand votes separate them. The leftist Pedro Castillo took the lead in the final stretch of the official count, as the squares in the field and the jungle were recorded. However, the conservative Keiko Fujimori was in a position to reverse the situation thanks to the vote from citizens living abroad, which in theory favors her.

With 95.13% scrutinized, Castillo obtained 50.18% of the votes. Fujimori, 49.82%. They were separated by 60,900 ballots. A very small distance. That trend could be reversed by adding the votes of Peruvians abroad, whose census amounts to 750,000 people. In such a narrow margin, any vote counts.

Election night on Sunday was hectic. The distance between the two candidates, populists and seen as potential dangers to the country’s democratic stability, was as small as the polls anticipated. In the last week of the campaign, the pollsters already revealed a technical tie. Ipsos’s first quick poll, based on 30,000 exit interviews, gave Fujimori a slight lead of six tenths. That the margin of error was three points invited calm. The Fujimori family, however, celebrated it in Lima as a great achievement.

The matter changed hours later. The rapid poll, which already counted real votes in the polls, gave Castillo a victory by four tenths at night. The margin of error was less, one percentage point, but again it was a tie. The followers of Peru Libre, the party that invited Castillo as a candidate, celebrated it in Tacabamba, the mountain and rural city from where the school teacher followed the results. The location of the candidates was prescient.

Everything was in the air. Both of them went out to ask for calm and called to respect the result, whatever it was. With euphemisms they slipped that a pout could occur, although nothing serious. His followers met in a plaza in Lima and there were some minor clashes. The forecasts of violence in the event that the margin between them was narrow and one of the two did not recognize the results were not met.

Around midnight, the electoral committee gave its first data. With the revised 40%, Fujimori led the school teacher by five points, almost 600,000 votes. The president of that organization warned that these ballots had been counted in Lima and the closest cities. In other words, it was an urban vote, the most favorable to Fujimori. The most remote areas of Peru were missing.

The margin, as the count spread to those areas, narrowed, more and more, until at noon on Monday, with 94%, Castillo took the lead. It was imposed in 17 of the 25 regions of the country. His advantage in the official count on the inside was unstoppable. From that moment on, they were only going through polling stations where the one who was also a trade unionist sweeps, without a doubt.

“I come from deep Peru”, this is how he has started his rallies throughout the campaign. The message connects with the rural world, the jungle and, also, with the poorest who live in the hills of the cities, whose roots are there. People from the provinces who came to the cities in the eighties. And it may be that in those mountains his triumph has been forged, for the moment. Lima matters a lot, because a third of the population lives in the capital, and here Castillo’s campaign has had little brilliance. But the teacher, attached to a Marxist-Leninist party, even though he says he does not fully share these ideas, has managed to balance the balance by bringing together much of the peripheral vote. “On the coast, mountains and sea, Pedro will win,” his followers chanted at the rallies. Castillo has recovered the public harangues in the squares, now that the virtual campaigns prevail.

Castillo and Fijumori are going to be two unlikely presidents. Each one for different reasons. The daughter of the autocrat who ruled Peru in the 1990s with an iron fist and left a trail of corruption cases behind her was running for the third time in a row in the presidential elections. In the last two he lost in the second round.

He signed up for 2021 after squandering his political credibility by obstructing Congress. The polls gave him few options of going to the second round. The justice also persecutes him for money laundering and organized crime. However, with only 13% they went to the second round, as if Fujimori were reluctant to die.

Members of the press wait outside a Keiko Fujimori party office in Lima, Peru. Liz Rate / Reuters

He then met another almost unknown candidate, Pedro Castillo, a man who came from the mountains mounted on horseback and waving a palm hat.

He was the best of the opponents that could be found for their interests. In 2016 they were seen with Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, a septuagenarian bench and former minister, another conservative. Now he had someone totally different in front of him.

Fujimori started with 20 points away, but with a very aggressive campaign against Castillo —which he did not know or could not counteract— he cut all that advantage, until he reached this heart attack scenario. The Peruvian establishment helped. The big cities were filled with posters that read in all the letters that the arrival of Castillo would mean the advent of communism, and therefore an authoritarian populism in the style of Cuba or Venezuela. That won him the favor of conservative and more focused sectors that see Fujimori as a lesser evil.

Castillo has tried to shed that label. With Fujimori he has agreed on social conservatism – anti-abortion or gay marriage – although in the end he was relaxing those positions in search, also, of the more urban and focused Peruvian.

The two candidates are separated by an inch. After a grueling seven weeks of campaigning, a tense melee that has divided Peru and clashed with friends and family, one of the two will clinch victory by just a few thousand votes.

