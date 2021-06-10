After many days with positive indicators, an adjustment in infections and deaths in Catalonia turned the statistics of the pandemic yesterday. With the incorporation of the new deaths contributed by the Ministry of Health of the Generalitat, The Ministry of Health notified 133 deaths this Thursday, the highest published figure since May 11, a month ago, and the first time since May 12 that more than one hundred deaths have been reported in one day. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the health crisis has now reached 80,465, according to the official count of the Carolina Darias department.

New infections also shot up, reaching 14,004. The increase compared to previous days, when they did not exceed 5,000, was also explained in the adjustment made from Catalonia, which added to the statistic 9,381 infected that had previously occurred. With this increase, the global number of confirmed cases with a positive test since March last year rises to 3,729,458, always according to the accounting of the Ministry of Health.

The best news came with the cumulative incidence. This indicator maintained the downward trend, without interruption since April 26, although the speed of the decline remains small. This Thursday there were 110.35 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, one point less than on Wednesday. By territories, the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands mark the national minimums, with 40 cases, while on the opposite side is La Rioja, with 199.

Where the regression of the pandemic became more evident was in the hospital pressure. 2.88% of the beds are occupied by covid patients, which in turn represent 10.51% of ICUs. For coronavirus, 3,655 people remain admitted, of which 1,005 are in intensive care.