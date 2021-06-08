Policemen in front of the house of Cristiana Chamorro, detained since Wednesday by the Daniel Ortega regime. Carlos Herrera

For the Nicaraguan regime, the best solution would be that the elections that according to the Constitution and the laws must be held in November of this year, were nothing more than a bureaucratic procedure, or, better than that, that they did not exist at all. That the opposition political parties did not exist, nor were the candidates capable of challenging the fourth consecutive reelection of Daniel Ortega.

This is an old idea drawn from manual Leninism conditioned to the tropics, where, in any case, the vice of reelection is older than the October Revolution. The supposed choice, already so obsolete, is still between bourgeois democracy or proletarian democracy, although, in the end, it is nothing more than a simpler one: temporary power, with democratic alternation, or power forever at all costs.

Representative democracy is superfluous in the simplicity of this creed, because the existence of several competing parties, according to the ideological allegation, only provokes dissensions. So the panacea, no matter how much it smells like mothballs, is the only match.

The old torn curtains show the shed of traps and tricks where these elections are going to be represented. The Supreme Electoral Council, in absolute obedience to the regime, will have to calculate in advance the overwhelming number of votes with which the official candidate for president and his wife, candidate for vice president, will win the elections; and decide, in advance as well, how many seats will your party have in the National Assembly; no less than two-thirds, of course, which guarantees them absolute control.

Being at the head of opinion polls makes a candidate for the presidential candidacy undesirable under these conditions. This is what happened to Cristiana Chamorro, daughter of journalist Pedro Joaquín Chamorro, assassinated by the previous Somoza dictatorship in 1978, and Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, who won the 1990 elections that ended the dramatic decade of the revolution.

Cristiana, who chaired the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation, dedicated to promoting freedom of expression, is being accused of the crime of money laundering, and her bank accounts have been frozen, her home has been raided, she has been left incommunicado, with the house by jail, and they have taken away her political rights, inhibiting her without there being any judicial conviction, so that she cannot be a candidate.

Two officials of the Foundation have been taken to jail, because an unbecoming law empowers the State to detain persons subject to criminal investigation for three months, thereby giving them the right to habeas corpus, which is a universal guarantee, is void. Two more political prisoners, in addition to the nearly one hundred that already existed before.

All journalists who have ever received financial support from the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation, or scholarships, are being called to testify on account of a non-existent crime, and also as a way to intimidate them. Some of them have already been indicted and cannot leave the country.

The Luisa Mercado Foundation, which I preside over, and which organizes the Centroamérica Cuenta Festival every year, has signed agreements with the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation to organize workshops and tables on new journalism within the framework of the festival, which is internationally renowned. I was called to testify before the Prosecutor’s Office for this reason, despite the fact that there is nothing hidden or anything that is not legal in those agreements.

The pretext for the money laundering accusation is that the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation used funds from the United States Government’s International Development Agency (AID).

Non-governmental organizations in Nicaragua receive support from governments of other countries, and from international agencies. Ortega has already ordered the approval of a law that obliges those who obtain funds from these sources to declare themselves foreign agents, and with that they lose their political rights. But it is not the one that is being applied in this case.

They have searched for the name of a crime that evokes organized crime, no matter how absurd it may be. Money laundering, according to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) only exists when it seeks to legitimize funds “generated by illegal or criminal activities, for example, drug trafficking, arms smuggling, corruption, embezzlement, extortion, kidnapping, piracy. ”.

Now, another presidential candidate, Arturo Cruz Sequeira, has been arrested at the airport when entering the country from the United States, and accused of violating the “Law for the Defense of the Rights of the People to Independence, Sovereignty and Self-determination for Peace “, For” inciting foreign interference. ” This is a law that even punishes the act of “applauding” the imposition of sanctions imposed from outside against the regime or persons of the official machinery.

These, then, are the upcoming elections in Nicaragua. An election where there will be no opposing candidates, other than those cut to fit the theatrical performance, which has an inflexible script. A false electoral campaign, elections with results already known beforehand, and with winners guaranteed in advance.

All this shows is that the rule of law ceased to exist in Nicaragua. The rest is fiction and imitation. And meanwhile, the abyss widens at our feet.

Sergio Ramirez He is a writer, Cervantes Award 2017.