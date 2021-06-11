An 86-year-old woman died at the San Lorenzo Club Vaccination Center after suffering a decompensation, after receiving the second dose of Sputnik V against the coronavirus.

As confirmed by the City, once she received the vaccine, the woman went with her son to the waiting room to wait the 15 minutes indicated in the protocol.

At that moment, it decompensated therefore, SAME was contacted. CPR was performed but, despite all efforts, he sadly passed away.

The woman’s son received clinical and psychological support from specialized professionals.

Meanwhile, on the outskirts of the headquarters located on Avenida La Plata, people accumulated in the lines when the vaccination process stopped due to the emergency operation.

However, during noon the activities were restored with a reorganization of the vaccination process with the aim that all those people who have a shift for the day this Friday can administer the dose.

The vaccination center at the San Lorenzo headquarters, on Avenida La Plata. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

