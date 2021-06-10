The third season of Stranger Things was the most exciting passage for many fans of the Netflix show. With the threat level increasing and the drama increasingly intense, its next episodes are among the most anticipated by fans.

Almost two years after its last premiere, the streaming service has not yet given a date for an official launch, but it has let us see some images of what we can expect in the new plot. This Wednesday, June 9, he presented new information.

New actors in Stranger things 4

Through a statement, Netflix confirmed to the new cast members for the fourth season of Stranger things. Among them are: Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien.

Of all the names, undoubtedly the one that stands out is Amybeth McNulty, star of the popular Netflix series Anne with an E. From what has been published, the actress will play Vickie, a girl who speaks very fast and will attract the attention of one of the protagonists sentimentally.

What can we expect from the fourth season?

In the last chapter of the third season of Stranger things, we saw how all The Byers family, accompanied by Eleven, leave Hawkins after Hopper’s disappearance at the plant.

Another story that we will see will be the possible escape of Hopper from the Russian penitentiary, where he arrived after the explosion of the experimentation laboratory in Hawkins. Also, it is expected to know more about the appearance of a new demogorgon.