Egyptian journalist Amr Adib said that Zamalek’s apartment, known as “Ali Baba’s Cave”, still raises many surprises, expressing his surprise after looking at pictures of some of the holdings in it.

Adeeb added, during his presentation of the “Al-Hekaya” program on the “MBC Egypt” channel, that “the owner’s taste is terrifying in acquisition,” noting that “some of the paintings in the apartment are signed with the names of well-known artists.”

He praised the owner’s taste in acquiring antiques, commenting: “The taste is beautiful and the antiques are amazing, as well as the watches, and far from the material value, if these holdings were presented legally, I would put money in them.”

The case of the Zamalek apartment, known in the media as “Ali Baba’s Cave”, occupied the Egyptian public opinion, after news spread that it was the case for which President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi thanked the judges and enforcement officials of the South Cairo Court, and then statements were issued by the Minister of Justice, Counselor Omar Marwan, about the formation of Various committees to examine and study the contents of the apartment and the continuation of investigations regarding it. according toRT

It turned out that the truth behind the discovery of this apartment was not its contents per se, but rather the existence of a judicial dispute between the former parliamentarian, Khaled Mohamed Hamed Mahmoud, and his sister’s son, Karim Ahmed Abdel Fattah Hassan, over financial transactions between them amounting to millions of pounds, as the uncle obtained court rulings to pay the sums of money. required, then a court order to seize some of his sister’s son’s property.