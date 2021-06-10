Innersloth is working on new features for their social deduction game with no exact date.

Among Us may have already experienced the best moment of its rebirth, but in Innersloth They are not willing to let their game of social deduction run out of steam. Thus, during the Summer Game Fest We have seen a trailer full of news. Those in charge of the game are used to giving prominence to things like recolors for the crew, but this time we talk about something else.

Thus, removing the new customization aspects for the suit and visors, a new mode based on “the hideout” where – you guessed it – some players will have to find the others, who are hiding around the ship. Many fans had managed to do something like that, but it will finally be official. On the other hand, they also appear two new roles: the sheriff and the scientist.

A game of hide and seek aims to be the new mode of the gameWhat does each one do? We do not know. Many fans have ended up coming up with their own roles, so Innersloth probably took inspiration from some of them. It’s a matter of time before we learn more in an official blog post. In addition to this a small (tiny) look at the fifth map of the game.

Needless to say, for such a small development team, the release dates they are a total and absolute mystery. The parents of Among Us, in fact, accompany the video with notices as simple as honest: “things we are working on (in no specific order).” Over the past few months, the game has been released on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch consoles in addition to the pre-existing PC and Switch versions.

