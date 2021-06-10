It seems there’s a whole lot of content on the horizon for social deduction game Among Us, as developer InnerSloth has detailed its upcoming plans for 2021 – and it’s looking like a busy schedule.

The big news revealed during Summer Game Fest is that a new mode is on the way, called Hide and Seek. It seems seekers will be given a very small radius in which they can see other players, leaving it up to those hiding to out-manoeuvre their pursuers.

And that’s not the only major gameplay change – after modders started doing it themselves, some new roles are officially being added to the mix, including Sheriff and Scientist roles. As of yet there’s no details on how these work (even on the roadmap explainer page), so I imagine this will be explained at a later date.

Among Us 2021 roadmap

InnerSloth has been teasing new crewmate colors recently, and we now know the full upcoming roster: you can expect to find tan, maroon, “gray”, rose, banana and coral-colored crewmates coming to a ship near you. Visor cosmetics will soon be a thing, allowing you to further decorate your little crewmate.

InnerSloth is also adding 15-player support to Among Us, which will allow for larger games than the current limit of 10. Support for 15-player games, the new colors, mobile controller support, and a “slight graphics update” are due to arrive in the next big update.

Along with all that the team is working on achievements and account linking between platforms, but more importantly, a top-secret fifth map. The video shows only a button, so we really are in the dark on this one. InnerSloth hasn’t yet given any set release dates for all of these upcoming features, but the developer has promised to keep players in the loop when it’s ready to announce more.